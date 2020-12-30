Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHY) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHY)’s share price traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.25 and last traded at $40.23. 8,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 35,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.14.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mitsubishi stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 56,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHY)

Mitsubishi Corporation operates in industrial finance, energy, metals, machinery, chemicals, and daily living essentials worldwide. The company's Global Environmental & Infrastructure Business segment conducts environmental and infrastructure projects, related trading operations, and other activities in power generation, water, transportation, and other infrastructure fields.

