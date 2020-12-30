MixMarvel (MIX) Achieves Market Cap of $6.82 Million

MixMarvel (CURRENCY:MIX) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 30th. One MixMarvel token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb Global, Hotbit, BitMax and Bithumb. Over the last week, MixMarvel has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. MixMarvel has a market cap of $6.82 million and $170,802.00 worth of MixMarvel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MixMarvel alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00040447 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00005269 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003569 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $82.06 or 0.00292044 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00015342 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003560 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00026188 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

MixMarvel Token Profile

MixMarvel (CRYPTO:MIX) is a token. It was first traded on April 1st, 2019. MixMarvel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,596,619,162 tokens. The Reddit community for MixMarvel is /r/MIXMARVEL. The official message board for MixMarvel is medium.com/@MIXMARVELGAME. MixMarvel’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. MixMarvel’s official website is www.mixmarvel.com.

MixMarvel Token Trading

MixMarvel can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax, Gate.io, Bithumb, Hotbit and Bithumb Global. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MixMarvel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MixMarvel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MixMarvel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MixMarvel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MixMarvel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.