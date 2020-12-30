Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.85 Per Share

Brokerages expect Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) to announce earnings of $2.85 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Mohawk Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.00. Mohawk Industries reported earnings of $2.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will report full year earnings of $8.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.10 to $8.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $10.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.68 to $10.81. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mohawk Industries.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share.

MHK has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $75.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $98.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.14.

NYSE:MHK opened at $139.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.16. Mohawk Industries has a fifty-two week low of $56.62 and a fifty-two week high of $144.37.

In related news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,208 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $160,120.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,712,900.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 56,996 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total transaction of $7,185,485.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,256 shares of company stock valued at $8,625,354 in the last quarter. 18.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MHK. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $518,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,620,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 5,813 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,240,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 173,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,614,000 after buying an additional 14,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Featured Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mohawk Industries (MHK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.