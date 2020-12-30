Mondelez International Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 24,731 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,608% compared to the typical volume of 1,448 call options.

Mondelez International stock opened at $58.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.74 and a 200-day moving average of $55.83. Mondelez International has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $59.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $83.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 51.01%.

Several analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $2,914,527.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,775,767.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Siewert bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.42 per share, with a total value of $116,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,450,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,931,515,000 after purchasing an additional 744,535 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,173,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,742,000 after purchasing an additional 81,056 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,735,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,761,000 after buying an additional 432,182 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,661,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,133,000 after buying an additional 55,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,666,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,853,000 after buying an additional 26,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

