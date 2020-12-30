Morgan Stanley Cuts Stake in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 133,229 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.30% of Allegiant Travel worth $5,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 207.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the first quarter worth about $155,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 116.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 23.4% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $271,034.36. Also, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.46, for a total value of $525,371.00. Insiders have sold a total of 86,818 shares of company stock valued at $13,590,073 over the last three months. 19.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $181.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.05 and a beta of 1.70. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $60.06 and a 1 year high of $186.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($4.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($5.14) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $200.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.19 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. As a group, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post -10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen increased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub lowered Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Allegiant Travel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.69.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2020, it operated a fleet of 94 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

