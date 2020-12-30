Morgan Stanley Has $6.11 Million Stock Holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 249.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 64,956 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.21% of EnerSys worth $6,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 8,011.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,942,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,532 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 827,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,289,000 after purchasing an additional 13,601 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 817,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,657,000 after purchasing an additional 54,875 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 609,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,227,000 after purchasing an additional 131,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 475,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,902,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENS opened at $81.52 on Wednesday. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $35.21 and a 1 year high of $86.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 36.23, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.50.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. EnerSys had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $708.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ENS has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. EnerSys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

