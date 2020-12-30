Morgan Stanley Purchases 161,017 Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 569,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 161,017 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $5,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 434.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Cinemark in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 93.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cinemark in the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cinemark in the second quarter valued at about $122,000. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $245,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,363,109.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $41,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 243,308 shares in the company, valued at $4,082,708.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cinemark stock opened at $17.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $34.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.61.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $35.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.60 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 25.51% and a negative return on equity of 27.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 95.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNK. Loop Capital lowered shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Barrington Research raised shares of Cinemark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Cinemark from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cinemark presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.42.

Cinemark Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 10, 2020, it operated 548 theatres with 6,082 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as 13 other Latin American countries. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

