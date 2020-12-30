Morgan Stanley Purchases 2,927 Shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF were worth $5,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $338,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $357,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter.

ILTB opened at $76.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.03. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $61.05 and a 1 year high of $79.65.

About iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

