Morgan Stanley Sells 326,847 Shares of National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in shares of National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 32.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 684,884 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 326,847 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in National Oilwell Varco were worth $6,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in National Oilwell Varco during the second quarter worth $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in National Oilwell Varco during the second quarter worth $32,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in National Oilwell Varco by 202.6% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,890 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in National Oilwell Varco by 28.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,831 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in National Oilwell Varco during the third quarter worth $104,000. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of National Oilwell Varco from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of National Oilwell Varco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of National Oilwell Varco in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of National Oilwell Varco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of National Oilwell Varco from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.74.

Shares of NYSE NOV opened at $13.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.56. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $25.81.

National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. National Oilwell Varco had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 36.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that National Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

National Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

