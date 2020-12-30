Morgan Stanley Sells 400,070 Shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 462,141 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 400,070 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.85% of Stratasys worth $5,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kopion Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Stratasys by 0.3% during the third quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 332,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Stratasys by 0.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 115,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Stratasys by 13.3% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Stratasys by 20.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Stratasys by 203.6% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stratasys alerts:

SSYS has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Stratasys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Stratasys in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Stratasys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

Shares of SSYS stock opened at $20.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.49 and a 200-day moving average of $15.38. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.53 and a beta of 1.54. Stratasys Ltd. has a one year low of $11.89 and a one year high of $24.36.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.14 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Stratasys Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.