Morpheus.Network (MRPH) Price Hits $0.55

Morpheus.Network (CURRENCY:MRPH) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. One Morpheus.Network token can now be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00001978 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Morpheus.Network has a market cap of $26.15 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of Morpheus.Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Morpheus.Network has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Morpheus.Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00039931 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00005246 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003581 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $81.79 or 0.00291877 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015356 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003569 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00026167 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Morpheus.Network Profile

Morpheus.Network (MRPH) is a token. Its genesis date was May 17th, 2018. Morpheus.Network’s total supply is 47,897,218 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,180,014 tokens. The Reddit community for Morpheus.Network is /r/MorpheusNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Morpheus.Network’s official Twitter account is @morphcrypto. Morpheus.Network’s official website is morpheus.network. The official message board for Morpheus.Network is medium.com/@themorpheus.

Buying and Selling Morpheus.Network

Morpheus.Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus.Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Morpheus.Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Morpheus.Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Morpheus.Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Morpheus.Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.