Mount Logan Capital (OTCMKTS:PYCFF) Shares Down 4%

Mount Logan Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYCFF)’s share price dropped 4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.30 and last traded at $2.30. Approximately 3,300 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Mount Logan Capital in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Mount Logan Capital (OTCMKTS:PYCFF)

Mount Logan Capital Incis an investment firm primarily focused on investing in public and private debt securities. The Company holds and actively manages and monitors a seed portfolio of loans and other investments with credit-oriented characteristics. The company was formerly known as Marret Resource Corp.

