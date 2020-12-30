Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd. (MTB.V) (CVE:MTB) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Shares of Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd. (MTB.V) (CVE:MTB) rose 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.44. Approximately 191,512 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 98,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

The company has a market capitalization of C$23.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.37 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.38.

About Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd. (MTB.V) (CVE:MTB)

Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, and base metal ores. It primarily holds interests in the Barbara/Surprise Creek properties, the Red Cliff property, the American Creek West property, and the More Creek property located in British Columbia.

