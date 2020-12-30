MovieBloc (MBL) Achieves Market Cap of $10.40 Million

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One MovieBloc token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Gate.io. During the last week, MovieBloc has traded down 11.3% against the dollar. MovieBloc has a total market capitalization of $10.40 million and $1.69 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003490 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00025455 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.82 or 0.00131958 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $168.43 or 0.00587735 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $45.57 or 0.00159015 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.70 or 0.00306010 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00019658 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00051283 BTC.

About MovieBloc

MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,224,156,743 tokens. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. MovieBloc’s official website is moviebloc.io. MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc.

MovieBloc Token Trading

MovieBloc can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MovieBloc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MovieBloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

