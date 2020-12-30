Mulvihill S Split Corp. (SBN.TO) (TSE:SBN) Trading 2% Higher

Mulvihill S Split Corp. (SBN.TO) (TSE:SBN)’s stock price was up 2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$3.52 and last traded at C$3.50. Approximately 1,736 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 1,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.43.

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.12 million and a P/E ratio of -0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$3.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 495.19.

Mulvihill S Split Corp. is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Mulvihill Fund Services Inc The fund is managed by Mulvihill Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments. It invests in the stocks companies operating in financial sector.

