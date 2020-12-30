Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Stock Price Up 7.9%

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)’s stock price rose 7.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.73 and last traded at $19.63. Approximately 613,319 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 957,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.19.

MYGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.69.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.15. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $145.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director S. Louise Phanstiel purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.62 per share, with a total value of $249,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 66,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,049.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth $314,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Myriad Genetics by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,945,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,491,000 after purchasing an additional 184,528 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP lifted its position in Myriad Genetics by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Myriad Genetics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 802,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,101,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.