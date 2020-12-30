Naked Wines plc (WINE.L) (LON:WINE) Hits New 1-Year High at $680.00

Naked Wines plc (WINE.L) (LON:WINE) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 680 ($8.88) and last traded at GBX 668 ($8.73), with a volume of 352016 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 644 ($8.41).

Separately, Liberum Capital raised their target price on shares of Naked Wines plc (WINE.L) from GBX 495 ($6.47) to GBX 575 ($7.51) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

The company has a market cap of £488.56 million and a P/E ratio of 72.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 566.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 465.49.

In related news, insider Nicholas Devlin bought 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 439 ($5.74) per share, for a total transaction of £8,911.70 ($11,643.19). Also, insider Justin James Apthorp sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 588 ($7.68), for a total transaction of £117,600 ($153,645.15). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 17,530 shares of company stock valued at $8,043,062 and have sold 31,402 shares valued at $18,795,034.

Naked Wines plc (WINE.L) Company Profile (LON:WINE)

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines, beers, and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online. It also engages in the trust and funding businesses. The company was formerly known as Majestic Wine plc and changed its name to Naked Wines plc in August 2019.

