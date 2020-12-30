Nasstar (LON:NASA) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.75

Nasstar Plc (LON:NASA) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.75 and traded as high as $12.75. Nasstar shares last traded at $12.75, with a volume of 6,100 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.99. The firm has a market cap of £641.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 12.75 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 45.35.

About Nasstar (LON:NASA)

Nasstar plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides hosted managed and cloud computing services primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers nSecureSign, which enables secure digital signing of various documents; nSecureWeb Gateway, a Web proxy that protects organization's users from Web based threats; and nMDM, a mobile device management solution, which delivers mobile management platform to manage and secure organization's mobile devices.

