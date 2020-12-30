Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Trading Down 6.5% on Insider Selling

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)’s stock price was down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $97.19 and last traded at $99.39. Approximately 960,821 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 828,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.26.

Specifically, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 11,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total value of $796,819.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,170 shares in the company, valued at $3,217,910.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total transaction of $17,905,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 812,030 shares of company stock valued at $64,735,063. Insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Natera from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Natera from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Natera from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Natera from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.82.

The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of -41.76 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.03 and its 200-day moving average is $67.00.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). Natera had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.39%. The business had revenue of $98.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Natera by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Natera by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 785,203 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,150,000 after buying an additional 61,506 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Natera by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Natera by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Natera by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 35,519 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after buying an additional 15,626 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natera Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

