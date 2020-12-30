National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.81.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on National Bank of Canada from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial upgraded National Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Scotiabank upped their price target on National Bank of Canada from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on National Bank of Canada from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut National Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

NTIOF traded down $1.82 on Wednesday, hitting $55.85. The company had a trading volume of 106,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,797. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.83. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $26.77 and a 1-year high of $57.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.30.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

