Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) Shares Down 5.4%

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS)’s share price fell 5.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.10 and last traded at $19.74. 2,222,386 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 1,832,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.87.

NLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Nautilus in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Nautilus from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Nautilus from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Nautilus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.07.

Get Nautilus alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.22 million, a PE ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $155.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.27 million. Nautilus had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 51.32%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nautilus, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 5,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $113,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anne Saunders sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $70,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,255.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,599 shares of company stock valued at $282,269. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the second quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nautilus by 451.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Nautilus in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Nautilus in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 62.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nautilus Company Profile (NYSE:NLS)

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

Read More: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.