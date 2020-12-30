Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Navistar International from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine lowered Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Loop Capital lowered Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navistar International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.17.

NAV opened at $44.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -489.61 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.73. Navistar International has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $45.25.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Navistar International will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Navistar International news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,395 shares in the company, valued at $501,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAV. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in Navistar International during the second quarter worth $34,765,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navistar International during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,766,000. Omni Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Navistar International by 275.9% during the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners LLP now owns 538,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,433,000 after purchasing an additional 395,015 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Navistar International during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,930,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navistar International during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,201,000. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

About Navistar International

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

