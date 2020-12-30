Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Navistar International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $44.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Navistar International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Navistar International from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Navistar International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Navistar International from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Navistar International currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.17.

NYSE:NAV opened at $44.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -489.61 and a beta of 2.24. Navistar International has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $45.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.73.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Navistar International had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. Navistar International’s quarterly revenue was down 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Navistar International will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 18.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Navistar International by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Navistar International by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navistar International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Navistar International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 114,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,988,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Navistar International by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Navistar International Company Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

