Neblio Hits Market Capitalization of $9.61 Million (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 21.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 30th. One Neblio coin can now be bought for $0.57 or 0.00002029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Neblio has traded 36% higher against the U.S. dollar. Neblio has a market capitalization of $9.61 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00023772 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007886 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004059 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00005727 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003289 BTC.

Neblio Profile

Neblio (CRYPTO:NEBL) is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 17,269,532 coins and its circulating supply is 16,821,254 coins. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Neblio Coin Trading

Neblio can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

