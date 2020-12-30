Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) Trading 3.9% Higher

Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) shot up 3.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.50 and last traded at $3.36. 376,626 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 293% from the average session volume of 95,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.24.

NLLSF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on Nel ASA in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nel ASA in a report on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Nel ASA in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Fearnley Fonds assumed coverage on shares of Nel ASA in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.68.

Nel ASA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NLLSF)

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy worldwide. It operates through three segments: Nel Hydrogen Fueling, Nel Hydrogen Solutions, and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The company produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fast fueling and long range as conventional vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

