Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.93

Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ:NETE) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.93 and traded as high as $12.46. Net Element shares last traded at $12.29, with a volume of 868,469 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Net Element from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.33.

Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $16.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 million. Net Element had a negative return on equity of 186.39% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Net Element, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NETE. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Net Element by 790.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Net Element by 59.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Net Element by 439.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 61,063 shares in the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Net Element Company Profile (NASDAQ:NETE)

Net Element, Inc operates as a financial technology and value-added solutions company in North America, Russia, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. It operates in two segments, North American Transaction Solutions and International Transaction Solutions. The company offers a range of payment acceptance and transaction processing services that enable merchants of various sizes to accept and process approximately 100 payment options, including credit, debit, prepaid, and alternative payments; and value-added services and technologies, such as integrated payment technologies, point-of-sale solutions (POS), fraud management solutions, information solutions, and analytical tools.

