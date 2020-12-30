Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Major Shareholder Sells $82,560.00 in Stock

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) major shareholder Steven D. Heinemann sold 24,000 shares of Network-1 Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.44, for a total value of $82,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 585,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,013,201.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Network-1 Technologies stock opened at $3.36 on Wednesday. Network-1 Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $3.50.

Network-1 Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.15 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Network-1 Technologies stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 260,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.08% of Network-1 Technologies worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Network-1 Technologies Company Profile

Network-1 Technologies, Inc develops, licenses, and protects intellectual property assets. The company owned 84 patents, including the remote power patent covering the delivery of power over Ethernet cables for the purpose of remotely powering network devices, such as wireless access ports, IP phones, and network based cameras; and the Mirror Worlds patent portfolio relating to foundational technologies that enable unified search and indexing, displaying, and archiving of documents in a computer system.

