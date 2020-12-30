Network International Holdings plc (NETW.L) (LON:NETW) Insider Ali Mazanderani Buys 44,290 Shares

Network International Holdings plc (NETW.L) (LON:NETW) insider Ali Mazanderani purchased 44,290 shares of Network International Holdings plc (NETW.L) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 294 ($3.84) per share, for a total transaction of £130,212.60 ($170,123.60).

Shares of LON NETW opened at GBX 316.76 ($4.14) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 283.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 348.43. The firm has a market cap of £1.74 billion and a PE ratio of 37.27. Network International Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 178.10 ($2.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 656 ($8.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on shares of Network International Holdings plc (NETW.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on shares of Network International Holdings plc (NETW.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Network International Holdings plc (NETW.L) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 522.50 ($6.83).

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payments solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers issuer solutions, including customer onboarding, card issuing, core processing, scheme and settlement reconciliation, and chargeback and dispute management service; and merchant solutions comprising payment acceptance products and solutions to merchants through direct merchant acquiring and acquirer processing solutions.

