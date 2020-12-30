New Energy Exchange (OTCMKTS:EBODF) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.12

New Energy Exchange Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EBODF) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.12 and traded as low as $0.05. New Energy Exchange shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 54,817 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average of $0.12.

New Energy Exchange Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EBODF)

Renewable Energy Trade Board Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solar energy products and solutions in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Europe. The company's products include solar modules for electricity generation; and related application products, such as solar power stations, solar home systems, solar lighting, and solar chargers.

Further Reading: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for New Energy Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Energy Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.