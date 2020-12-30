Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.18

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.18 and last traded at $9.18, with a volume of 2703 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.52.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NEXA. Zacks Investment Research cut Nexa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Nexa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Nexa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Nexa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.32.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.81. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. Nexa Resources had a negative return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 32.17%. The business had revenue of $537.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nexa Resources S.A. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEXA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources during the first quarter worth about $72,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 2,195.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 13,549 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources during the second quarter worth about $114,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 25,307.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 26,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 4.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. 8.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nexa Resources Company Profile (NYSE:NEXA)

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

