Next Fifteen Communications Group (OTCMKTS:NXFNF) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (OTCMKTS:NXFNF)’s stock price traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.60 and last traded at $6.60. 7,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 8,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.68.

NXFNF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.60.

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

