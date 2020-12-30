Nexus One Day Volume Reaches $127,950.00 (NXS)

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 30th. Nexus has a market capitalization of $15.07 million and $127,950.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nexus coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000772 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nexus has traded down 15.1% against the dollar.

About Nexus

Nexus (NXS) is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 69,307,744 coins. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nexus is nexus.io. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nexus Coin Trading

Nexus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

