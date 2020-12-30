NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given a $140.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) has been given a $140.00 price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.11% from the company’s current price.

NKE has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NIKE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of NIKE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.85.

NYSE NKE opened at $141.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.77. NIKE has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $147.95. The company has a market capitalization of $222.24 billion, a PE ratio of 84.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.20.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NIKE will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total transaction of $1,424,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $16,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 536,170 shares of company stock valued at $71,786,761. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NKE. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its position in NIKE by 2.5% during the third quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 3,236 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 0.8% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,031 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 0.5% during the third quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 15,435 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists boosted its position in NIKE by 0.3% during the third quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 33,543 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,211,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 55.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

