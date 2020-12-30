NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given a $164.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) has been assigned a $164.00 price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.84% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Cowen boosted their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on NIKE from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.85.

NIKE stock opened at $141.57 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.75 and a 200 day moving average of $117.20. NIKE has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of $222.24 billion, a PE ratio of 84.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $3,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $16,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 536,170 shares of company stock valued at $71,786,761 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 163.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 55.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

