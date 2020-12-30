Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

NIU has been the topic of several other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Niu Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Niu Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Niu Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Niu Technologies from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Niu Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.07.

Get Niu Technologies alerts:

Shares of NIU stock opened at $27.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.99. Niu Technologies has a 52 week low of $6.08 and a 52 week high of $37.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.48.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.29). Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 7.46%. As a group, analysts expect that Niu Technologies will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NIU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Niu Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Niu Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Niu Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Niu Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Niu Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

Niu Technologies Company Profile

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; and NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles under the NIU brand name.

See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Niu Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Niu Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.