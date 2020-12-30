North Midland Construction PLC (NMD.L) (LON:NMD) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $530.00

Shares of North Midland Construction PLC (NMD.L) (LON:NMD) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $530.00 and traded as high as $530.00. North Midland Construction PLC (NMD.L) shares last traded at $530.00, with a volume of 12,730 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 530.

North Midland Construction PLC (NMD.L) Company Profile (LON:NMD)

North Midland Construction PLC engages in the civil, building and mechanical, and electrical engineering businesses in the United Kingdom. The company's Building division specializes in the construction of new build and refurbishment projects, social housing, student accommodation facilities, and health and primary care centers.

