Nucor Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:NUE)

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 12,908 call options on the company. This is an increase of 250% compared to the average daily volume of 3,688 call options.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $52.08 on Wednesday. Nucor has a twelve month low of $27.52 and a twelve month high of $57.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.11 and its 200 day moving average is $47.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.33.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Nucor will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 37.35%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $39.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nucor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.27.

In other Nucor news, EVP D. Chad Utermark sold 11,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $598,169.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,961 shares in the company, valued at $8,476,783.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Sumoski sold 21,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total transaction of $998,703.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,617,552.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,720 shares of company stock valued at $2,135,672. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NUE. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Nucor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in Nucor by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, SG3 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

