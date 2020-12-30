Nuggets Market Capitalization Tops $724,087.00 (NUG)

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. Over the last seven days, Nuggets has traded 17.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nuggets has a market cap of $724,087.00 and $14,723.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nuggets token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003481 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00024888 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.82 or 0.00131622 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.11 or 0.00581615 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.57 or 0.00158610 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.88 or 0.00305876 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00019412 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00051351 BTC.

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 tokens. Nuggets’ official website is nuggets.life. Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID.

Nuggets can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nuggets should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nuggets using one of the exchanges listed above.

