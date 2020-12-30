Nutrien Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 22,502 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 860% compared to the average daily volume of 2,343 call options.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Nutrien from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. TD Securities upped their target price on Nutrien from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Nutrien from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nutrien from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTR. Sprott Inc. grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 114.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 23,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 12,298 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 3rd quarter valued at about $706,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 3rd quarter valued at about $877,000. Finally, Cobalt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,778,000. 57.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NTR opened at $47.16 on Wednesday. Nutrien has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $50.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a PE ratio of 277.41, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.94.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.16. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nutrien will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.346 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 82.95%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

