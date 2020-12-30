Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) Shares Up 0.1%

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.56 and last traded at $14.52. 24,595 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 23,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.50.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.30.

Get Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NIQ. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 3.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 492,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,567,000 after buying an additional 18,175 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 310,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after buying an additional 13,620 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund during the second quarter worth $28,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 6.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 42.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund Company Profile (NYSE:NIQ)

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.