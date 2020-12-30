NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) versus Twin Vee PowerCats (OTCMKTS:TVPC) Financial Contrast

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) and Twin Vee PowerCats (OTCMKTS:TVPC) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

NV5 Global has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Twin Vee PowerCats has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for NV5 Global and Twin Vee PowerCats, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NV5 Global 0 2 2 0 2.50 Twin Vee PowerCats 0 0 0 0 N/A

NV5 Global currently has a consensus price target of $63.00, suggesting a potential downside of 18.46%. Given NV5 Global’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe NV5 Global is more favorable than Twin Vee PowerCats.

Profitability

This table compares NV5 Global and Twin Vee PowerCats’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NV5 Global 3.17% 12.13% 5.03% Twin Vee PowerCats N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NV5 Global and Twin Vee PowerCats’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NV5 Global $508.94 million 2.01 $23.76 million $3.19 24.22 Twin Vee PowerCats N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

NV5 Global has higher revenue and earnings than Twin Vee PowerCats.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.4% of NV5 Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.9% of NV5 Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 42.3% of Twin Vee PowerCats shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NV5 Global beats Twin Vee PowerCats on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc. provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure, and Building, Technology & Sciences. The company offers site selection and planning, design, water resources, transportation, structural engineering, land development, surveying, power delivery, building code compliance, and other services; and construction materials testing and engineering, geotechnical engineering and consulting, and forensic consulting services. It also provides governmental outsourcing and consulting, and technical outsourcing services; and geospatial data analytic and mapping services. In addition, the company offers mechanical, electrical, and plumbing design; commissioning; energy performance, management, and optimization; building program management; acoustical design consulting; and audiovisualÂ-security and surveillanceÂ-information technologyÂ-data center services, as well as energy services. Further, it provides various services, such as investigating and analyzing environmental conditions, and recommending corrective measures and procedures; occupational health and safety services; hydrogeological modeling and environmental programs; water resource planning, monitoring, and environmental management of wastewater facilities; solid waste landfill investigations; permitting and compliance; storm water pollution; environmental impact statement support; agricultural waste management and permitting; and wetland evaluations. The company was formerly known as NV5 Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to NV5 Global, Inc. in December 2015. NV5 Global, Inc. was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Hollywood, Florida.

Twin Vee PowerCats Company Profile

Twin Vee PowerCats, Inc. manufactures and sells recreational boats. The company was formerly known as ValueRich, Inc. and changed its name to Twin Vee PowerCats, Inc. in April 2016. Twin Vee PowerCats, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Fort Pierce, Florida.

