O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 10.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 140,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in O-I Glass in the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 17.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 39,901 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 8.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 200,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 15,367 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 17.0% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in O-I Glass by 32.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 542,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,736,000 after purchasing an additional 132,740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on OI. Zacks Investment Research cut O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on O-I Glass in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded O-I Glass from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub cut O-I Glass from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. O-I Glass currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.90.

O-I Glass stock opened at $11.64 on Wednesday. O-I Glass, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $15.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.80.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.13. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 88.28% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

O-I Glass Profile

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

