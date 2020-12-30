Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $222.68 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) to post sales of $222.68 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Oak Street Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $222.04 million to $223.30 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oak Street Health will report full year sales of $856.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $856.10 million to $857.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Oak Street Health.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). The company had revenue of $217.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.00 million. Oak Street Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price target (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Oak Street Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

Shares of Oak Street Health stock traded up $0.68 on Friday, reaching $60.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,397. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.10. Oak Street Health has a 52-week low of $37.11 and a 52-week high of $64.39.

In other Oak Street Health news, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 469,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $21,608,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,510,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,473,202. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Griffin Myers sold 459,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $21,148,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,474,250 shares of company stock valued at $67,815,500. 5.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the third quarter worth $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the third quarter worth $238,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the third quarter worth $338,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the third quarter worth $358,000.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in designing and building the Oak Street platform to address the unmet needs of the chronically ill Medicare population in the United States. It operates primary care centers serving Medicare beneficiaries. The company contracts with health plans to generate medical costs savings and realize a return on its investment in primary care.

