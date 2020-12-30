Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Shares Gap Up to $1.76

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.76, but opened at $2.52. Ocugen shares last traded at $2.40, with a volume of 341,218 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have commented on OCGN. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Ocugen in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Ocugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ocugen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $351.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.39.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Ocugen by 964.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 162,266 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ocugen by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 372,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 189,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ocugen by 676.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,018,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 4,372,705 shares during the last quarter. 4.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of wet AMD, diabetic retinopathy, and diabetic macular edema; OCU400 to treat retinitis pigmentosa, a group of rare genetic disorders; and OCU410, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of dry AMD.

