Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.09

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.09 and traded as high as $19.95. Old Point Financial shares last traded at $19.80, with a volume of 3,670 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Old Point Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Get Old Point Financial alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $103.40 million, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.95.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $12.13 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Old Point Financial stock. PL Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 456,215 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Old Point Financial comprises about 2.9% of PL Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. PL Capital Advisors LLC owned 8.74% of Old Point Financial worth $6,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 31.22% of the company’s stock.

Old Point Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPOF)

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Old Point Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Point Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.