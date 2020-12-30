OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) Shares Up 21.7%

Shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) shot up 21.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.15 and last traded at $40.15. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th.

The firm has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.13 and a 200 day moving average of $31.77.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter. OMV Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 3.24%. Equities analysts forecast that OMV Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OMVJF)

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, Russia, and the Asia-Pacific.

