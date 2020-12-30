On.Live (ONL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $237,866.95

On.Live (CURRENCY:ONL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. During the last seven days, On.Live has traded 100.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. On.Live has a total market cap of $237,866.95 and $18.00 worth of On.Live was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One On.Live token can currently be purchased for about $0.0110 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex and Livecoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get On.Live alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00038772 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00005586 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003469 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $82.25 or 0.00284358 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003458 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00014935 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00025339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $568.83 or 0.01966518 BTC.

About On.Live

On.Live is a token. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. On.Live’s total supply is 59,725,382 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,622,303 tokens. On.Live’s official Twitter account is @on_live. The Reddit community for On.Live is /r/onlivetv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for On.Live is on.live.

On.Live Token Trading

On.Live can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as On.Live directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire On.Live should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy On.Live using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for On.Live Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for On.Live and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.