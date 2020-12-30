Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Stock Price Up 19%

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX)’s stock price rose 19% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.53 and last traded at $0.51. Approximately 29,907,822 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 83% from the average daily volume of 16,365,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

ONTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Noble Financial raised shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Onconova Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.20.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.49. The firm has a market cap of $94.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.93.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 11,357.71% and a negative return on equity of 214.79%. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONTX. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Onconova Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $124,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 129.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 114,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64,517 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 3,020.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 331,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 320,429 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 78.4% in the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 284,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 125,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Onconova Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. 5.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONTX)

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule product candidates to treat cancer. Its product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with higher-risk MDS; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with lower risk MDS.

