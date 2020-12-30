ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $44.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ONEOK is poised to benefit from the rising volumes in its pipelines as producers resumed production. With a gradual ramp-up in output, the utility is poised to benefit from long-term fee-based commitments. Also, it reduced its 2020 CAPEX and made cost-saving efforts to offset the effects of the pandemic. The buyout of ONEOK Partners gives it a distinct competitive edge. Moreover, shares of ONEOK have outperformed the industry in the past six months. While the company's operations are subject to strict regulations and intense competition in midstream energy services, recent expansion efforts will likely position it well in the high-production region and contribute to its future earnings. Also, it does not own all the land on which its pipelines are located, which heightens its risks of incurring higher expenses to maintain necessary land use.”

Get ONEOK alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ONEOK from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of ONEOK from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays increased their target price on ONEOK from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub downgraded ONEOK from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ONEOK from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.36.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $38.13 on Tuesday. ONEOK has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $78.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.25 and its 200-day moving average is $31.00.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts expect that ONEOK will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,850,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,722,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,633 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 51.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,271,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,621 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 389.0% in the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 1,942,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,868 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 81.6% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,855,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,900 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the second quarter worth approximately $35,203,000. Institutional investors own 58.15% of the company’s stock.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Story: After-Hours Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ONEOK (OKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.