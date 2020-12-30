Open Predict Token (OPT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $123.00

Open Predict Token (CURRENCY:OPT) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. Over the last seven days, Open Predict Token has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. One Open Predict Token token can now be bought for $0.71 or 0.00002535 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Open Predict Token has a market cap of $712,709.02 and approximately $123.00 worth of Open Predict Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00039995 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00005552 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003555 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.20 or 0.00294820 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00015256 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003544 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00026304 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $557.24 or 0.01974612 BTC.

About Open Predict Token

Open Predict Token (OPT) is a token. It launched on July 14th, 2017. Open Predict Token’s total supply is 9,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,478 tokens. Open Predict Token’s official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Open Predict Token is openpredict.io. Open Predict Token’s official message board is t.me/OpenPredictAnnouncements.

Open Predict Token Token Trading

Open Predict Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Predict Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Predict Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Open Predict Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

